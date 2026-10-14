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It's a goal! Netflix to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2030

Wed, 14 October 2026
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IMAGE: Spain's captain Rodri lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the World Cup. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
IMAGE: Spain's captain Rodri lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the World Cup. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Netflix will exclusively broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2030 to be held in Spain and Andorra.

This is for the first time will telecast the FIFA World Cup. The year 2030 marks the 100th anniversary of the world's largest soccer tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by three countries, reigning champion Spain alongside Morocco and Portugal.

"Few events unite people like the World Cup," said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, on Netflix Tudum.

Netflix Tudum is the official companion website, global fan event, and name-sake pop-culture hub created by Netflix.

However, Netflix's agreement is limited to Spain and Andorra, with other countries having separate broadcasting deals.

In India, Zee Entertainment has secured the rights to the 2030 World Cup as part of a wider agreement with FIFA.

--Rediff Sports

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