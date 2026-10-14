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Indian embassy in Indonesia now has an AI avatar 'Dewi'

Wed, 14 October 2026
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The Indian embassy in Jakarta has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar named 'Dewi' to bring updates on Indian culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular services closer to people, India's ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Jakarta introduced the new AI avatar, saying, "Meet Dewi, the new AI face of the Embassy of India in Jakarta!"

"Culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular updates -- all coming closer to you! Bringing you stories and updates from across the India-Indonesia partnership," the embassy said.

Urging people to follow the account for updates, the embassy added, "Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi! Stay informed, stay connected!"

Sharing the initiative on the occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja, Sandeep Chakravorty, in a post on X, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja, our AI Avatar Dewi is here to guide her followers".

The initiative aims to bring information about the embassy's activities and the broader India-Indonesia partnership closer to its online audience through an AI avatar. 

India and Indonesia share close ties, which have witnessed rapid development in bilateral relationsin political, security, defence, commercial and cultural fields under India's 'Act East' policy since 2014, according to the MEA. Recently, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India during the 2026 BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

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