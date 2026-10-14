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Impose an Emergency officially: Dipke challenges Modi

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the group's agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shared the same cause as the INDIA bloc's protests, while clarifying that CJP would continue to function as an independent pressure group.

Asked whether CJP would join the INDIA bloc's agitation, Dipke said the two movements were united in their opposition to what he alleged were electoral irregularities involving Gyanesh Kumar, but ruled out the possibility of CJP merging with or becoming part of a political party.

"Look, it's nothing like that; all the protests are fighting for the same cause. We all share a single cause: we are all fighting against the way Gyanesh Kumar is rigging the elections and aiding Narendra Modi in retaining power," he said.

"'Cockroach Janata Party' is an independent pressure group, and it will always remain an independent pressure group. However, that does not mean we are opposed to the INDIA bloc; the INDIA bloc's movement and our movement share the same cause," he added.

Dipke's remarks  come  after CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka  were sent to five days of judicial custody a protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Criticising the action, Dipke accused the government of imposing what he believes and claims to be an "unofficial Emergency" and questioned why the activists had been sent to judicial custody for waving the national flag.

"I just want to tell Narendra Modi If you are determined to impose an Emergency in the country--if you want to enforce one--then do it officially. Why are you acting like cowards by imposing an unofficial Emergency, where you detain people for five days simply for hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar? Even during the actual Emergency, things didn't go this far. Since when has hoisting the Tricolour become such a grave sin in this country that you send people to judicial custody for five days for doing so? So, I want to tell Narendra Modi: stop being such a coward; show some courage. If you want to impose an Emergency, do it officially--if you have the guts," Dipke said.

He also rejected allegations that the movement was under the influence of "Urban Naxalism", questioning the basis for such claims.

"Who is making these allegations? Why level allegations? If you are in power and want to investigate, then go ahead and investigate. What is the point of these accusations?" he said.

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