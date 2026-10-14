Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

If you want normal relationship...: Jaishankar to China

Wed, 14 October 2026
Share:
14:48
image
The Line of Actual Control (LAC) has to be stable for normalising relations between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that any disturbance along the border will have consequences.

Jaishankar also linked expansion of trade and investment ties between the two countries to peace and tranquillity along the border.

"The point we make to the Chinese is: 'If you want a normal relationship, if the rest of the relationship is to move, it's common sense -- It is a no-brainer that the boundary has to be stable and that we need peace and tranquillity in the border areas'," he said.

Jaishankar, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday evening, noted that the situation along the LAC has "settled down" to a great extent since 2024 and that the relationship is "commensurately moving towards normalcy."

In the last few months, both sides have rolled out a series of confidence-building measures to repair ties frayed by the more than four-and-a-half-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The face-off ended in late 2024.

To a question on whether India would allow more Chinese investment in the country in case there was an "early harvest" agreement on the boundary question, Jaishankar broadly said that various possibilities are being looked at.

"We are now looking at those possibilities, and we have to see where we go. But we are not insisting that you have to solve the boundary issue in order to do business." "What we are saying is: the bar is lower. The bar is: maintain peace and tranquillity. I wouldn't link the early harvest to anything other than the boundary question resolution. Anything we do on any policy we have on business, market access issues will be dealt with separately."

The external affairs minister also flagged concerns over economic issues with China.

"We also have very major economic issues with China. If you look today at the trade balance, it is completely tilted (towards China)," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If you want normal relationship...: Jaishankar to China
LIVE! If you want normal relationship...: Jaishankar to China

Frankfurt-Delhi AI flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert
Frankfurt-Delhi AI flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert

An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi experienced an emergency diversion to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a hijack alert, which was subsequently confirmed as false, ensuring passenger safety.

'Abhijieet Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party funded by US donors'
'Abhijieet Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party funded by US donors'

American singer Mary Millben has ignited a political debate by calling on 'young patriots' in India to protest the Cockroach Janata Party..

'Waving Tricolour not a crime': For 1st time, Rahul backs CJP
'Waving Tricolour not a crime': For 1st time, Rahul backs CJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the Modi government over the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party leaders for protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar.

I want to tell Modi...: Dipke after CJP leaders sent to jail
I want to tell Modi...: Dipke after CJP leaders sent to jail

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar and demanding the CEC's resignation.