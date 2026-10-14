Higher reaches of Kashmir receive snowfall

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Image used for representational purpose only.





--REDIFF NEWS

On the morning of October 14, areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall after an active western disturbance, while the plains were inundated by overnight rains.Several areas in the higher reaches received light to moderate snowfall overnight. Fresh snowfall also continued in several other places for the second day. The Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district also saw snowfall overnight.Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts got intermittent snowfall along with Zojilla Axis, Razdan Top and Tulail in north Kashmir's Gurez. Srinagar was lashed by overnight rains.A possibility of light to moderate rain, with light snow over the higher reaches, at many places along with thunder, gusty winds and hailstorm at isolated places till Thursday was predicted by the IMD.