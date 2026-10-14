Hera Pheri 3 will never get made: Priyadarshan

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Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri









Since then, however, Hera Pheri 3 has faced several setbacks.

These include Paresh Rawal initially walking out of the project before returning later, as well as the development being reportedly stalled by unresolved copyright issues involving Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Hope Films, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Seven Arts International.

-- REDIFF MOVIES A couple of years ago, the film was relaunched with much fanfare, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reuniting, while Priyadarshan returned as director.Since then, however,has faced several setbacks.

The wait formay be futile after all. Priyadarshan, who directed the first film and was set to return for the third instalment, has cast serious doubt on the threequel's future, telling the Hindustan Times in a recent interview, 'I don't think it will ever get made.'Speaking about why he exited the project, the director cited 'too many complications', adding that it would take 'chapters and chapters' to explain what really happened.has been in limbo for years, going through several changes in its cast and director. At one point, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were brought in to play the leads.