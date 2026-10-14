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Her husband, son died in Titan sub accident. Here's how she coped with grief

Wed, 14 October 2026
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During the Covid lockdown, Christine Dawood was scrolling through Instagram when a video caught her attention. Her first reaction was disbelief.

"I just thought, 'That's fake,'" she recalls.

She showed the clip to her husband, Shahzada, expecting him to be just as sceptical. Instead, he wanted to know more.

"He said, 'Find out if it's real,' and I was like, 'This is definitely fake.' But he said, 'No, find out,' so I asked our travel agent. And then they came back to us and said, 'Yeah, it's possible.' And I'm like, 'Really?'"

What began as a casual scroll through social media would lead to a journey with devastating consequences. The video was not computer-generated, as Christine had assumed. It showed the Titan, a submersible designed to take paying passengers deep into the Atlantic Ocean to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

Shahzada wanted to make the trip.

The expedition ended in tragedy on June 18, 2023, when the Titan imploded near the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five people aboard. Among them were Shahzada Dawood and the couple's 19-year-old son, Suleman.

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