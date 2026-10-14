Father-son occupy public loo in UP since 2022, booked

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-- Rediff News

A government-built community toilet for women was allegedly occupied by a father-son duo since 2022. They refused to unlock it despite repeated notices from the district administration, the officials said on Wednesday.The Koirona police station on October 14, Tuesday, registered a case based on a complaint from Kudi Khurd village head Rinku Mishra against Omkar Nath Tiwari and his son Tribhuvan Nath Tiwari alias Nachkau Tiwari.Manish Dwivedi, the Koirona police station in-charge, said that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318 and 319 (cheating), 336, 338, 340 (forgery), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation) and legal proceedings are unwerway.The district panchayati raj officer Sanjay Mishra said that after the village head lodged a complaint, they approached the superintendent of police and the district magistrate.The local lekhpal conducted an inquiry and the tehsildar confirmed that the two-seater government toilet was locked. Senior officials took action and issued notices directing the duo to open it immediately.Mishra alleged that on August 1, 2026, that when Rinku Mishra asked the father and son to unlock the toilet, they abused the village head and her husband Ravindra Kumar Mishra. The duo also allegedly assaulted them with sticks before driving them away.Mishra added that Omkar Nath Tiwari claimed that there was no encroachment and the toilet was unlocked in an affidavit he submitted to the panchayati raj department on September 30, The affidavit purportedly carried the signature of a villager, Rajbali Bharatiya.Women from the village approached the department after the affidavit was submitted, alleging that Bharatiya was illiterate and used his thumb impression instead of signing documents.When Bharatiya denied signing it or submitting any such document when he was called to verify the affidavit.Mishra ordered the registration of a case against the father and son on October 12 for allegedly submitting a forged affidavit to continue occupying government property.The police said efforts are being made to reopen the toilet for public use.