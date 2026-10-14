Dipke shares morning pic of CJP activists in police custody

08:44

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the political satire movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Wednesday shared a photograph purportedly showing party activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde inside the Parliament Street Police Station, saying that "nothing can break their spirits" amid their detention by the Delhi Police.



According to Delhi Police sources, the CJP activists were placed under preventive arrest for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.



In a post shared on X, Dipke wrote, "Cockroaches @AjinkyaCJP, @AshutoshRanka & @SauravDassss inside the parliament street police station. Nothing can break their spirits. What a cool picture @whattalawyer."



The activists were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar while attempting to enter the site, a day after authorities de-notified it as a designated protest location. According to police sources, the activists were placed under preventive arrest, and a case was registered in connection with the incident.



CJP leader Ratna Singh said the three activists would be produced before a court on Wednesday morning. She also alleged that they had been denied access to their lawyers for several hours.