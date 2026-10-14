Did you know Falguni Pathak started performing on stage from the age of 9?

Navratri celebrations are incomplete without Falguni Pathak, and the Dandiya Queen is taking centrestage once again at the nine-day festival.
Day 3 saw her perform at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, northwest Mumbai, and she had Maine Pyar Kiya
actress Bhagyashree for company. Falguni belted out her hits, and made it yet another night to remember.
Falguni, incidentally, has been performing on stage since the age of nine.
"I started off singing Hindi songs. The first song was Laila Mein Laila
from the film, Qurbani
," she had once said in a Rediff interview
.
She had also shared how she prepares for the Navratri festival: "We start our conceptualization and practice about a month before Navratri. I visit the interiors of Gujarat, listen to their folk songs, record that on CD, listen to them again and practice. I listen to a lot of non-filmi
songs, so I try to get some melodies and instrumental music that can be used."
Thank you for the music, Falguni!