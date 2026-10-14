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Delhi police's draconian charges against CJP's Das, Ranka are...

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Ashutosh Ranka had posted this pic saying: 'Not trying, we entered Jantar Mantar'
Ashutosh Ranka had posted this pic saying: 'Not trying, we entered Jantar Mantar'
Delhi Police on Wednesday said it arrested three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities. 

Two of them, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were remanded to five days of judicial custody, while Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months to maintain peace and good behaviour.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises.

Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. 

However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties, the police statement claimed. 

Police detained all 14 persons and registered two FIRs in connection with the incident. FIR No. 289/26 was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223(a), 332 and 61(2), while FIR No. 128/26 was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5). 

Both FIRs were registered on October 13.

The police said the three activists were subsequently arrested under relevant preventive provisions of law, citing their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. 

"In view of their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under the relevant preventive provisions of law. Their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration," the statement read.

The three were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate, where proceedings were initiated under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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