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Delhi Police debunks social media claims of attack on Rahul's home

Wed, 14 October 2026
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15:17
Pic: ANI Photo
Pic: ANI Photo
A viral social media post claiming an attack and gunfire at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence is fake, Delhi Police said on Wednesday, warning against the circulation of misleading information.

Delhi Police, in a post on its official X handle, said the video was old footage from a December 2019 incident and had no connection with recent events, dismissing claims of an attack at the residence of the Leader of Opposition as false.

The police also warned that legal action was being initiated against accounts allegedly involved in spreading the misinformation.

They also advised social media users to verify information through official channels.

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