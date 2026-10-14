Cyberattacks result in food spoilage across European supermarkets

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-- Rediff News

Cyberattacks affected refrigeration systems at hundreds of stores in France and forced a major grocer to shut down websites serving customers in Europe and the United States, disrupting supermarket chains.The Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit was investigating the large-scale attack in France, spoiled food damage and reported fires. According to BFM-TV, hackers imposed a continuous defrost cycle and set temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius on stores' refrigeration systems, ruining the food.The French government's cybersecurity agency said it knew of the compromises involving refrigeration system remote control modules made by Danish company Danfoss and US-based Copeland.Danfoss said that most affected systems were older products that no longer received software or security updates.In an August report, US cybersecurity firm Claroty identified vulnerabilities in the platforms which are used to manage refrigeration infrastructure in supermarkets, warehouses and other facilities.The water systems, power infrastructure and other kinds of physical operations have seen such attacks before, often coming from Iran and other state actors. Over the summer, Minnesota and Michigan reported cyberattacks on their states' water systems.Whether AI was responsible for the French cyberattack remains unclear, however, the incidents have increased as per the advancement of AI, said Varun Chandrasekaran, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois' Grainger College of Engineering.He added that the possibility that the attack could be a result of an AI lab experiment, comparing it with OpenAI's breach of an Australian health department website last month.