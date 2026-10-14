11:18

Singer Mary Millben

Alleging that the Cockroach Janata Party is being "funded by donors" in the US, American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday said it is "not the time to be silent" and called upon all "young patriots" in India to rise and peacefully protest the "disruptive spirit" of the outfit.



Millben made these remarks as supporters of the opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are protesting in New Delhi to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



The 41-year-old singer said CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his party are being "funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership."



This is "not the time to be silent," she said and asked "all the beautiful young patriots in India" to stand up and peacefully protest the "disruptive" forces.



"Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country," the post read.



"And these select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them has been successful but has impacted the development and governance of the country," she said.



The American singer said that there should always be a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom.



"It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party... Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!," she said.



A prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Millben is very popular in India for her rendition of India's national anthem and religious song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'.