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CJP activists sent to 5 days in jail for 'breaching' Jantar Mantar

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka have been brought out of Mandir Marg Police Station. They have been sent to 5-day judicial custody.

Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde says, "They have been sent to 5-day judicial custody because of the presumption of the Police that they can commit a crime... Police lied in Court that they had given a call urging people to come there. They had not given any call. They have not violated the bond...The separate complaint over Connaught Place has been misused here, and they have been sent to 5-day judicial custody..."

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