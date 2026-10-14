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CEC protests: 'Cong on path to comeback'

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was forced to speak after remaining silent for a long time, adding that the Congress was on the path to a comeback.

Reacting to Amit Shah's statement, earlier statement that the opposition's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is an attempt to protect illegal infiltrators, Tiwari said the Congress was on the path to a comeback and referred to the party's position in four states.

Tiwari said, "Our biggest success is precisely this: Amit Shah, who had been silent for so long, had kept mum, was forced to come out yesterday. He probably doesn't know history. In 1985, I saw with my own eyes two BJP MPs sitting in Parliament... they couldn't even reach double digits in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly...Congress is now on the path to a comeback; we have 4 states... On the day elections happen in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, the tricolor will wave there under Congress leadership."

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