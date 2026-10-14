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Blue drum murder lovers get death sentence

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla
Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla
Blue drum murder case: Meerut court awards death penalty to victim Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskaan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla. The blue plastic drum filled with concrete became the most recognisable piece of evidence in the murder of Saurabh Rajput.

Muskaan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were convicted in the case two weeks ago. The verdict came after 126 hearings and the examination of 22 witnesses. 

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra held that Rastogi and Shukla had conspired to kill Rajput and hide his dismembered body inside the drum, which they filled with concrete and sand. The judge remarked that such crimes instill fear in society. 

Earlier that morning, Muskaan's parents told the court that Rajput had been a "very good person". They added that they would not object if the guilty were sentenced to death. The family, however, had never visited Muskaan in prison.

The prosecution said the murder took place on March 3, 2025, at the couple's home in Indra Nagar. Muskaan allegedly drugged her husband's food before Shukla arrived. The two then stabbed Rajput to death and cut up his body in the bathroom, according to the prosecution's account.

The investigation found that the pair put the remains in a large blue plastic drum to contain the smell as the body decomposed. They then poured in a mixture of sand, water and cement before sealing the container, in an attempt to conceal the crime.

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