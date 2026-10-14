Banita Sandhu Joins Akshay Kumar's New Film Samuk

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IMAGE: Banita Sandhu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Banita Sandhu will star opposite Akshay Kumar in the sci-fi action-survival thriller, Samuk.





She will play a British-born Indian environmentalist, who gets caught up in a mission that she was never meant to be a part of.





Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film also stars Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire.





The UK schedule of the film wrapped up in Cardiff in October, followed by a 20-day Mumbai shoot.





The film reunites Akshay and Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after more than a decade, after 2014’s Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.





Banita was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaonga, opposite Diljit Dosanjh.





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