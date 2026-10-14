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Ajay Devgn scores his first Rs 500 crore grosser

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion
Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion
After netting Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) in India, Drishyam: The Conclusion has achieved another milestone at the box office. It has now become Ajay Devgn's first film as a lead to gross over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) worldwide.

The National Award-winning actor's previous biggest worldwide grosser was Singham Again, which collected Rs 390 crore (Rs 3.9 billion) globally. 

With two major Hindi releases arriving this week, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam Dhar's Nayyi Navelli, it remains to be seen how Drishyam: The Conclusion fares in its third weekend.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali are also releasing this week and could affect the Hindi blockbuster's overseas performance.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Rajat Kapoor.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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