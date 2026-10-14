Ajay Devgn scores his first Rs 500 crore grosser

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Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion





-- REDIFF MOVIES

After netting Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) in India,has achieved another milestone at the box office. It has now become Ajay Devgn's first film as a lead to gross over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) worldwide.The National Award-winning actor's previous biggest worldwide grosser was, which collected Rs 390 crore (Rs 3.9 billion) globally.With two major Hindi releases arriving this week, Rajkummar Rao'sand Yami Gautam Dhar's, it remains to be seen howfares in its third weekend.Rajinikanth'sand Vijay Deverakonda'sare also releasing this week and could affect the Hindi blockbuster's overseas performance.is the third and final instalment in thefranchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Rajat Kapoor.