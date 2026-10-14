Ajay Devgn scores his first Rs 500 crore grosser

After netting Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) in India, Drishyam: The Conclusion
has achieved another milestone at the box office. It has now become Ajay Devgn's first film as a lead to gross over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) worldwide.
The National Award-winning actor's previous biggest worldwide grosser was Singham Again
, which collected Rs 390 crore (Rs 3.9 billion) globally.
With two major Hindi releases arriving this week, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam
and Yami Gautam Dhar's Nayyi Navelli
, it remains to be seen how Drishyam: The Conclusion
fares in its third weekend.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali
are also releasing this week and could affect the Hindi blockbuster's overseas performance.Drishyam: The Conclusion
is the third and final instalment in the Drishyam
franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Rajat Kapoor.
-- REDIFF MOVIES