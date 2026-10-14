Accused in arson near Kochi synagogue being probed for terror links

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-- Rediff News

Suspected international terror links in an arson attack near a synagogue in Ernakulam Market are being investigated by the Kochi city police, with one Ebin Paul arrested within hours of the incident, officials said on October 14, Wednesday.On October 12, a fire was set at Blossom Nursery in front of the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market at 2.30 am, within the limits of the Kochi Central Police Station.The 32-year-old Paul is suspected to be a native of Puthencruz near Kochi and could have acted on the orders of someone he referred to as 'Boss'.After the police's examination of his mobile phone, communications with those suspected of having foreign links, besides messages referring to Jewish places of worship and possible attacks in different cities across the country were revealed. However, the suspected terror links have not been conclusively established.The accused arrived in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis car, got out of the vehicle, poured petrol on the nursery and set it on fire, allegedly recording the incident on his phone before fleeing.Investigation is underway on whether he attacked designated targets on an unidentified person's orders, recorded the incidents and sent the footage in return for payment through cryptocurrency.The messages found on the accused's phone referred to Jewish places of worship and attacks in different cities in India. The police are trying to establish the identities of those involved with the accused and whether the arson was part of an organised operation.A possible link between the accused and a similar arson incident reported earlier in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district after a comparison of footage from that case with evidence collected in the present investigation. The police found videos on the accused's phone suspected to be connected to the earlier incident.The accused admitted during questioning to his involvement in the Muvattupuzha incident. Suspicious communications related to drug transactions were also found on the accused's digital devices.The Ernakulam rural police also carried out a search at his rented home in Puthencruz and seized substances, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam and ketamine.The police will conduct detailed forensic examinations of the accused's mobile phone and other digital devices and investigate possible connections with other crimes.A special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of police Arun K Pavithran and led by assistant commissioner Sibi Tom. The team led by Ernakulam central police station inspector Aneesh Joy is currently investigating the case.The police said that although CCTV cameras at most commercial establishments in Ernakulam Market were not functioning at night, available footage from the market and nearby areas from around 150 people is being examined.The investigation team, with the assistance of the cyber wing, analysed the available clues and technical evidence to trace the vehicle used in the crime.The investigation led the police to Puthencruz, where Paul was found hiding in a rented house and arrested, the police said.