A dark shadow falls on India's celebrated elections

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On Saturday, New Delhi was placed under a heavy security blanket. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the Indian capital, roads in the city centre were barricaded and internet access was suspended in several areas. By evening, police had detained more than 7,000 people, among them opposition leaders, lawyers and journalists. The crackdown did little to dampen the protest movement. Thousands returned to the streets on Monday, turning out in even greater numbers to voice their anger.The security measures were intended to prevent a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, one of New Delhi's best-known protest sites. The demonstrators were pressing for two key demands: the resignation of the chief election commissioner and the withdrawal of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.