Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

A dark shadow falls on India's celebrated elections

Wed, 14 October 2026
Share:
10:49
image
On Saturday, New Delhi was placed under a heavy security blanket. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the Indian capital, roads in the city centre were barricaded and internet access was suspended in several areas. By evening, police had detained more than 7,000 people, among them opposition leaders, lawyers and journalists. The crackdown did little to dampen the protest movement. Thousands returned to the streets on Monday, turning out in even greater numbers to voice their anger.

The security measures were intended to prevent a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, one of New Delhi's best-known protest sites. The demonstrators were pressing for two key demands: the resignation of the chief election commissioner and the withdrawal of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Cockroach Janata Party being funded by donors in US'
LIVE! 'Cockroach Janata Party being funded by donors in US'

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to Tihar jail for 5 days
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to Tihar jail for 5 days

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been sent to five-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail following their alleged violation of peace bonds and unauthorised protest at Jantar Mantar.

Why Modi's Crackdown Could Backfire Politically
Why Modi's Crackdown Could Backfire Politically

Modi's greater weakness is his inability since July when he directed the exit of Dharmendra Pradhan, to come up with a political counter strategy.Security measures and executive orders as seen in recent days will only likely further...

OpenAI employee arrested for planting recording device at office
OpenAI employee arrested for planting recording device at office

OpenAI discovered a sophisticated recording device in its office, using its AI models to identify an employee, Abdulrahman Alfozan, who had planted it. The FBI has since arrested the Saudi national, and OpenAI has terminated his...

4 injured as tanker crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai
4 injured as tanker crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai

The collision occurred at Chheda Nagar signal around 6 am when the bus driver braked suddenly for a motorcyclist.