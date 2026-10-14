75 wild animals, birds affected by October heat rescued

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Maharashtra state forest department, in coordination with voluntary organisation Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) has rescued over 75 wild animals and birds affected by October heat in the Mumbai Metropolitan region.Among the animals rescued were snakes of more than 12 species, monitor lizards, flapshell turtles , mammals like bonnet and rhesus macaques, Hanuman langur, squirrel, mongoose, bats, and birds like kite, owl, parakeet, koel, heron and egrets.Pawan Sharma, founder-president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and also the honorary wildlife warden of Mumbai, said that their teams are operating day and night to rescue the distressed and injured wild creatures in the region. Two of their ambulances have been operating continuously, rescuing several wildlife across four districts.Wild animals affected due to the October heat now have a team of dedicated rescuers and vets, rehabilitators working round-the-clock in assisting them.