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3 Domino's Pizza outlets among 17 Mumbai eateries face FDA action

Wed, 14 October 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it has suspended licences of 17 eateries, including three outlets of Domino's Pizza, in Mumbai for alleged food safety violations, including pest and rodent infestation.

The main deficiencies found at these eateries during inspection/re-inspection were not displaying FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licence at a prominent place, raw material stored at premises not covered under licencing norms, non-compliance with improvement notices, pest and rodent infestation and unhygienic premises, among others, an FDA statement said in Mumbai.

Of the 17 eateries which faced action, three were outlets of Domino's Pizza, operated by Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, at Parel, Andheri and Borivali, said the regulator.

It further said action has also been taken for food safety violations against M/s Thanksgiving Patisserie and Confectionery, M/s Passion Restaurant Pvt Ltd. (Carnival by Tresind), M/s Darjeeling Lepcha Momos and M/s Moorjani Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Hundo Pizza), among others.

In the statement, the FDA said office-bearers of 10 major Navratri mandals (groups) in Kandivali (West) were given training and instructions as per the regulator's guidelines on preparing 'mahaprasad' (sacred food offering given to devotees).

The training and instructions covered issues like the use of pure and safe drinking water, keeping food covered at proper temperature, appropriate disposal of waste, maintaining personal hygiene and health check-ups of volunteers who prepare and serve the prasad, said the statement.

The FDA said during actions in Mumbai and other parts of the state, the watchdog seized 24,406 kg of suspected sub-standard, unsafe and mislabelled food stock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Greater Mumbai divisions, amounting to Rs 50.19 lakh.

The stock included edible oil, sweets, sabudana (sago), arecanut, wafers, 'chakli' (a fried snack) and 'kuttu' (buckwheat) flour, it added.

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