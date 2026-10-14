100% recruitment at XLRI's summer placements

14:47

Image: XLRI Jamshedpur

The summer internship placements for XLRI - Xavier School of Management's 2026-28 batch has been a success, with all Business Management and Human Resource Management programme students securing internships.



A statement by the institute said that while 587 students participated in the placement process, 106 recruiting organisations have extended 594 offers.



The average stipend stood at Rs 1.75 lakh and the highest monthly offered was Rs 3.50 lakh, with the average monthly stipend for the top 10 per cent of students being Rs 2.58 lakh.



Among the companies that successfully headhunted at XLRI were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Company, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, ITC, Mahindra, PwC, Procter & Gamble and Reliance.



The leading domains in terms of roles offered were in consulting, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and consumer goods, e-commerce, technology and media were among. Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Company, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, ITC, Mahindra, PwC, Procter & Gamble and Reliance were among the recruiters that made the highest number of offers.