'Whoever thinks hoisting tricolor at Jantar Mantar is violation is a traitor'

With the blessings of India’s great founding fathers, the INDIA alliance marches ahead. INDIA is coming . pic.x.com/5XllhYUU0r — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) October 13, 2026

Addressing the police action, he warned against the denial of legal rights to those in custody.



"The whole country will become Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is not just a location; it is a spirit of resistance," Dipke said. "We hope that the Delhi Police will let them talk to their lawyers. It shouldn't happen that, as it happened to me, they are kept for 24 hours without being allowed to speak to a lawyer. As a legal procedure, they should be allowed to speak to a lawyer because you cannot just pick someone up like this."



The CJP leader further described the crackdown as a "greatest example of a dictatorial mentality," asserting that the government is attempting to treat public spaces as its own private domain.



"The dictatorship doesn't want anyone to go to Jantar Mantar and hoist the tricolor. They think the whole country is their personal property. It is not like that; Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of this country, the 140 crore Indians," he asserted.



Dipke vowed to continue the agitation until their core demand is met. "We will hoist the tricolor there, and we will keep hoisting it until Jyanesh Kumar resigns," he declared.



Delhi Police on Tuesday again detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot.



"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.



Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar."