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What did Mohanlal think of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Mohanlal in Drishyam 3
Mohanlal in Drishyam 3
During the trailer launch of Drishyam: The Conclusion in Goa, lead actor Ajay Devgn expressed a wish that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the star and director of the Malayalam Drishyam franchise, respectively, would watch their film and share their feedback.

Well, Ajay Devgn's wish has been fulfilled, as Mohanlal has not only watched Drishyam: The Conclusion but also ended up loving it.

In a video shared on the social media handles of Panorama Studios, the Malayalam superstar said, 'I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.'

While the first two Hindi films were faithful remakes of their Malayalam originals, Abhishek Pathak took a different route with Drishyam: The Conclusion from Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3.

Both films became box office hits, but the Malayalam film received mixed reviews, while its Hindi counterpart earned a more favourable response from critics and fans, grossing more than Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) at the Indian box office.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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