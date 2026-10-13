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Want to intern with the Indian Army?

Tue, 13 October 2026
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14:15
Southern Command/X
Southern Command/X
Indian Army’s Southern Command has announced a paid Indian Army Internship Programme 2026-27 in Pune from November 16-January 31, 2027.

This includes a cumulative stipend of Rs 75,000 for 3 months and 15 academic credits.

The domains in the internship include Cyber security and ethical hacking, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, Collaborative unmanned ground and aerial systems, AI enabled geospatial terrain analysis, Digital media and strategic communication, Niche tech additive manufacturing, Incorporation of AI and machine learning into info management, Process automation and application development.

Register and apply on the National Internship Portal:

-- REDIFF NEWS

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