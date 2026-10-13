Volunteers detained separately, lawyers not allowed: CJP

15:34

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose shared this image on X writing: 'For waking up a country, made this for @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss @AshutoshRanka surely blessed by Indias greats'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that party members detained in Delhi had been kept at separate locations and claimed that police prevented lawyers from entering a police station.



Speaking about the detention of party members, Dipke said he had spoken to CJP legal head Ratna Singh, who informed him that Ashutosh, Ajinkya and Saurav had been kept separately, while 11 volunteers accompanying them had been taken elsewhere.



"I spoke to Ratna (CJP Legal Head Ratna Singh) just now; she told me that Ashutosh, Ajinkya, and Saurav have been kept separately (after detention in Delhi). The 11 volunteers who were with them have been taken somewhere else," he said.



The remarks came as Delhi Police on Tuesday detained CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot.



Dipke alleged that police did not allow the party's lawyers to enter the police station when they arrived and that other party members were threatened with detention.



"When our lawyers reached the Police Station, Police didn't let them enter. Others from our party were threatened with detention there," he added.



"Dictatorship is going on in the country. Rules are being ignored. What are you scared of? I don't understand why Gyanesh Kumar is so important to Narendra Modi," Dipke further said.