Tuesday thumka! Sensex jumps 1,109 points

16:21

Stock markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex rallying 1,109 points and the Nifty closing above 22,720, bolstered by a rally in IT, financial and FMCG shares, recovery in the rupee and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remark on LTCG tax.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,109.10 points, or 1.54 per cent, to settle near the day's high at 73,033.78, posting its best single-day gains in four months. During the day, it surged 1,120.99 points, or 1.55 per cent, to hit a high of 73,045.67.



The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 358.60 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 22,721.95, marking its best single-day rebound in more than two months. The index hit a day's high of 22,721.95.



From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped 8.28 per cent after the IT firm reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.



Also, Tata Consultancy Services surged 6.59 per cent, Tech Mahindra jumped 4.90 per cent and Infosys was up 4.44 per cent.



HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HDFC Bank, M&M and ICICI Bank were also among major index movers.



Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal and Maruti were the laggards.