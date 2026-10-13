Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tuesday thumka! Sensex jumps 1,109 points

Tue, 13 October 2026
Share:
16:21
image
Stock markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex rallying 1,109 points and the Nifty closing above 22,720, bolstered by a rally in IT, financial and FMCG shares, recovery in the rupee and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remark on LTCG tax.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,109.10 points, or 1.54 per cent, to settle near the day's high at 73,033.78, posting its best single-day gains in four months. During the day, it surged 1,120.99 points, or 1.55 per cent, to hit a high of 73,045.67.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 358.60 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 22,721.95, marking its best single-day rebound in more than two months. The index hit a day's high of 22,721.95.

From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped 8.28 per cent after the IT firm reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.

Also, Tata Consultancy Services surged 6.59 per cent, Tech Mahindra jumped 4.90 per cent and Infosys was up 4.44 per cent.

HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HDFC Bank, M&M and ICICI Bank were also among major index movers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal and Maruti were the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tuesday thumka! Sensex jumps 1,109 points
LIVE! Tuesday thumka! Sensex jumps 1,109 points

FlyDubai incident: 2 Maldivian pilots arrested in Dubai
FlyDubai incident: 2 Maldivian pilots arrested in Dubai

Two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai have been arrested in the UAE in connection with an alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. The incident, which injured Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, is...

UPI MDR on transactions over Rs 2,000 deferred till Diwali
UPI MDR on transactions over Rs 2,000 deferred till Diwali

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has deferred the implementation of a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments above Rs 2,000, originally set for October 15, until after Diwali.

China opposes India naming 28 strategic locations in Ladakh
China opposes India naming 28 strategic locations in Ladakh

China has voiced strong opposition to India's recent decision to standardise names for 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh.

Fire breaks out at ONGC oil platform off Mumbai coast
Fire breaks out at ONGC oil platform off Mumbai coast

A fire broke out at ONGC's NQG oil platform off the Mumbai coast on Monday morning due to a ruptured gas cooler finger. The fire was brought under control by personnel from a nearby platform, with no injuries reported. Despite the...