TN CM Vijay to meet Andhra Pradesh counterpart to seek Krishna water

09:05

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday to hold talks on water sharing.



The bilateral discussions will focus on inter-state water management, specifically expediting the release of Krishna River water to Chennai under the Telugu Ganga Project and discussing the controversial Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking initiative, sources said.



Vijay is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport at 3.30 pm and hold official talks with CM Naidu at 4.15 pm.



Also, he is expected to meet Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, attend the Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 cultural celebrations, and visit the historic Kanaka Durga Temple in the evening.



He would return to Chennai on Tuesday night.



Meanwhile, climate activist of Poovulagin Nanbargal - an NGO working on socio-environmental issues - G Sundarrajan has urged CM Vijay to request his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to take steps to immediately release water from Kandaleru, and also allocate water from Srisailam for the Telugu Ganga project.



During his visit to the neighbouring state, CM Vijay should present evidence on Chennai's current drinking water needs, water levels in lakes, including Poondi, and the amount of Krishna water received this year, and request immediate release of water from Kandaleru, Sundarrajan said in a statement.