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Three Pakistanis among 16 charged with election-related crimes in US

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Three Pakistani nationals are among 16 persons facing charges of illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration and election-related crimes, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections, false claims of US citizenship to register to vote, voting on behalf of the deceased, voting multiple times in the same election, false statements on citizenship applications, and unlawful procurement of citizenship, the Justice Department said.

The Pakistani nationals were identified as Jamil Ahmad, 50, Nighat Jamil, 47 (both Pennsylvania) and Arshed Zuberi, 69, from Ohio.

Ahmad and Nighat, both lawful permanent residents, have been charged by information with voting as an alien during the 2024 election in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Zuberi, also a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by criminal complaint with illegally voting in a federal election as an alien. 

He allegedly registered to vote in September 2015 and August 2016. 

Voting records from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show that Zuberi voted in at least six elections, the Department of Justice said.

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