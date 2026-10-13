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'Take Back' Jantar Mantar Chorus Grows Amid Arrest of CJP Leaders

Tue, 13 October 2026
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14:35
Abhijeet Dipke/X
Abhijeet Dipke/X
Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which has always been a favourite spot of protestors and dissenters, and which was denotified by Delhi Police as a designated protest site yesterday, was one again in the spotlight Tuesday morning following arrests of Cockroach janata party leaders.

After the arrests of CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde earlier this morning, Disha, a student organisation took to the streets to demand their release.

In addition, the organisation called for an end to restrictions on entry into Jantar Mantar and encouraged students to become part of the movement to "take back" the protest site. 

The three CJP leaders were arrested on Tuesday morning when they tried to enter the heavily barricaded area around Jantar Mantar. 

According to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, many other CJP members were also arrested. 

On X, Dipke stated that party members who had the Indian flag with them went into Jantar Mantar, but were then taken away by the police. "You can't remove the resistance," he posted, while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi (external link). 

Dipke also posted a video showing CJP members jumping over a fence to enter the area. As they jumped over the fence, they chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and other slogans.


The CJP members stated that they were asserting their rights to protest at the designated site and demanding that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

-- Rediff News

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