Sunny Deol's Suryaa gets release date

16:02

Sunny Deol on Suryaa Poster

Sunny Deol's new film, Suryaa, marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Malayalam filmmaker M Padmakumar (Vaasthavam, Shikkar, Jalam, Joseph and Mamangam).





Suryaa is a remake of Padmakumar's Malayalam film Joseph, starring Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Irshad, Athmiya Rajan, Johny Antony, Sudhi Koppa, Malavika Menon and Madhuri Braganza.





The film tells the story of a retired police officer, who accidentally gets involved in a crime case after his ex-wife's unexpected death.





After completing 80 percent of the shoot, Sunny couldn't shoot for two years due to his busy schedules with other films.





Now, Suryaa is set to release on November 20.