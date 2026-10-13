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Sena (UBT) spokesperson resigns, accuses party of abandoning Hindutva ideology

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has resigned, citing differences with the party's current political direction and voicing concern over its "departure" from the core ideology of Hindutva.

Dubey, known to be a close aide of Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and the party's north Indian face, also slammed the organisation's approach to several national and Maharashtra-related issues.

The leader said he was unwilling to compromise on the ideological principles that guided his political journey.

Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena was built around Hindutva, which created a distinct political journey, Dubey told reporters after resigning on Monday.

"Shiv Sena's historical identity has been associated with Hindutva, Marathi pride and the ideological legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Growing differences between the party's current political position and my own ideological commitments have made it difficult for me to articulate the party's official line," he said.

Dubey also questioned the growing political proximity of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) to the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi and argued that political alliances should not come at the expense of a party's foundational ideology and independent identity.

Targeting the Sena (UBT) over its allegations of some industrialists being close to the ruling dispensation, he further said that the investments, economic contributions and employment generation activities of Indian businesses, including those associated with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, should be assessed based on facts and consistent standards.

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