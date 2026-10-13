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SC stays defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Modi remarks

Tue, 13 October 2026
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13:10
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
The Supreme Court put on hold today all further proceedings in the defamation suit filed in Maharashtra by a complainant against Congress MP from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi regarding comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the apex court also asked the Maharashtra Government and the complainant to file their respective replies within four weeks. 

A two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh sent out notices to the Maharashtra Government and Complainant M H Shrishrimal to send their reply within four weeks. 

"All further proceedings before the trial court will be put on hold," the bench said while listening to Gandhi's appeal challenging the September 8 Bombay High Court Order which refused to dismiss the summons issued to him. 

Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for the former Congress president informed the Court that several previous judgments have already decided the legal questions related to this matter. This matter would come up before the Court again after four weeks. 

During a public gathering held in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018, Gandhi allegedly made defamatory statements about Modi following which Shrishrimal filed a defamatory suit against him claiming that these comments were defamatory of Modi and were offensive in nature. 

On September 8, the Bombay High Court rejected Gandhi's petition seeking to set aside a Girgaum Magistrates' order dated August 28, 2019 starting proceedings based upon Shrishrimal's complaint.

However, the High Court in its interim order directed the Magistrate to adjourn the hearing for six weeks so that Gandhi could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. Shrishrimal opposed Gandhi's request and stated that he was aggrieved by the latter's comments as he is a Member of the BJP.

-- Rediff News

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