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Rupee jumps 42 paise to close at 95.36 against US dollar

Tue, 13 October 2026
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The rupee strengthened for the third straight session on Tuesday and appreciated 42 paise to close at 95.36 against the US dollar, supported by various Reserve Bank of India measures aimed at reducing spot dollar demand and curbing excessive positioning in the foreign exchange market.

Forex traders said measures including a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and higher costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions are expected to reduce dollar demand in the spot market and curb speculative positions against the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.53 against the US dollar; in intraday trade, the rupee touched a high of 94.96 and a low of 95.53 against the greenback.

At the end of the trading session on Tuesday, the rupee was quoted at 95.36, registering a gain of 42 paise from its previous close.

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