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Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Devarakonda meet Chief Minister Vijay

Tue, 13 October 2026
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IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, ahead of their film, Ranabaali's October 16 release.

Rashmika writes, 'After such a long time went to meet Vijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!'

 Vijay adds, 'Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, my love and respect.'

Rashmika and Vijay, accompanied by their families, visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala to seek blessings.

Ranabaali is their first release together after their February wedding. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his roles in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001).

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