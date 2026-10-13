Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Purnekar murder case: SIT questions former Thane mayor's husband

Tue, 13 October 2026
Share:
21:07
image
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Pradeep Purnekar summoned Rajendra Shinde, husband of former Thane mayor Meenaxi Shinde, for questioning on Tuesday regarding his alleged role in the conspiracy, a senior police official said.

Purnekar's son had earlier submitted a formal statement accusing the former Mayor and her husband of orchestrating the killing, prompting the SIT to question Rajendra Shinde, the official said.

Purnekar, who served as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief in Manpada in Thane city, was assaulted with a chopper and shot dead on September 29.

The police have arrested the alleged assailants, Pappya Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, Nitesh Pawar and the key accused, Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and his aide Amit Singh alias Paplu, who was nabbed from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh last week.

The official said the investigative team has formally initiated a probe into Rajendra Shinde's alleged role in the conspiracy and is questioning him regarding the crime.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had described the murder as most unfortunate and stated that he has directed the police commissioner to conduct an impartial probe into the crime.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash
LIVE! Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash

Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar
Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has refuted claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during a protest march in Delhi, clarifying that Gandhi was concerned for his safety. This comes after a viral video sparked a political slugfest...

Union minister resigns, triggers cabinet reshuffle buzz
Union minister resigns, triggers cabinet reshuffle buzz

Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned from the Modi government and his Rajya Sabha membership on Tuesday, stating his intention to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections. His resignation...

Absence from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion: EC to HC
Absence from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion: EC to HC

The Election Commission of India clarified to the Bombay High Court that the absence of a voter's name from a draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll does not equate to deletion, as SIR is a fresh preparation of the electoral roll....

SC to hear plea challenging law granting immunity to CEC
SC to hear plea challenging law granting immunity to CEC

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging Section 16 of the 2023 election law, which grants immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners from civil and criminal proceedings for actions taken in...