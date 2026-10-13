Pray for us, says Vembu, as Zoho cuts costs, freezes pay hikes

19:08

Photograph: Sreeram Selvaraj for Rediff

Zoho is cutting its marketing costs and freezing annual salary hikes to save jobs.



Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Chief Scientist, posted on X, "The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control.



"On top of that is the challenging geopolitical backdrop.



"We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apolgized for not being able to avoid this."



He further wrote, "We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but the outlook for software jobs in general is grim. We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now.



"Most of our employees understand the situation. I am thankful to them. We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us."



Incidentally, only four days ago, Vembu stated on X that those engineers losing their jobs in USA due to visa issues must come back to India.



"Come back, let's build India," Vembu had stated on October 9.



--Rediff News