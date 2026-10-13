Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Pak test-fires hypersonic Fatah-2 Extended Range missile: Army

Tue, 13 October 2026
Share:
19:56
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Pakistan on Tuesday successfully test-fired the hypersonic ballistic missile Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER), capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said.

According to the army, the weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and state-of-the-art avionics.

"It is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating the enemy's missile defence systems due to its unique trajectory and manoeuvrability features," the army said in a statement.

It added that the Fatah-2 ER, with its extended range, will further enhance the army's reach and capability of engaging deep targets.

The latest launch was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command, senior officers from the Pakistan Army, scientists and engineers.

President Asif Ali Zardari. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test launch of the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 weapon system.

Last week, Pakistan test-fired an extended version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile.

In May, Pakistan conducted the successful test firing of the Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash
LIVE! Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash

Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar
Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has refuted claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during a protest march in Delhi, clarifying that Gandhi was concerned for his safety. This comes after a viral video sparked a political slugfest...

Union minister resigns, triggers cabinet reshuffle buzz
Union minister resigns, triggers cabinet reshuffle buzz

Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned from the Modi government and his Rajya Sabha membership on Tuesday, stating his intention to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections. His resignation...

Absence from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion: EC to HC
Absence from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion: EC to HC

The Election Commission of India clarified to the Bombay High Court that the absence of a voter's name from a draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll does not equate to deletion, as SIR is a fresh preparation of the electoral roll....

SC to hear plea challenging law granting immunity to CEC
SC to hear plea challenging law granting immunity to CEC

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging Section 16 of the 2023 election law, which grants immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners from civil and criminal proceedings for actions taken in...