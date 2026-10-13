Pak test-fires hypersonic Fatah-2 Extended Range missile: Army

19:56

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pakistan on Tuesday successfully test-fired the hypersonic ballistic missile Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER), capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said.



According to the army, the weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and state-of-the-art avionics.



"It is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating the enemy's missile defence systems due to its unique trajectory and manoeuvrability features," the army said in a statement.



It added that the Fatah-2 ER, with its extended range, will further enhance the army's reach and capability of engaging deep targets.



The latest launch was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command, senior officers from the Pakistan Army, scientists and engineers.



President Asif Ali Zardari. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test launch of the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 weapon system.



Last week, Pakistan test-fired an extended version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile.



In May, Pakistan conducted the successful test firing of the Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile.