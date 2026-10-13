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Nepal rescuers reach flood-hit villages

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Nepalese military rescue teams reached villages hit by a flash flood on Monday, bringing relief supplies and evacuating residents and tourists. At least five people remain missing in the affected area, a popular destination for hikers and trekkers.

Helicopters and soldiers delivered food and other essential supplies to communities along the Budhi Gandaki River in north-central Nepal. No deaths have been reported so far.

According to the government, an early warning gave most residents time to move to higher ground before the flood struck.

The flooding on Sunday followed a landslide that blocked the river near Chumchure village. The sudden surge of water damaged or swept away five bridges, affected construction sites for three hydropower projects and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes and farms.

Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, the chief government administrator of Gorkha district, said more than 200 people had been evacuated by Monday.

Helicopter operations were suspended in the afternoon because of strong winds but are expected to resume on Tuesday, Mishra said. With roads badly damaged, helicopters will remain the main means of delivering supplies to villages cut off by the flood, he added.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said earlier on Monday that nine foreign nationals were among those rescued. They were taken to nearby towns.

The affected region is known for its trekking routes and attracts large numbers of visitors in October, one of the busiest months of the year.

Chinese tourist Weiwei Zhao was among those rescued. She had been trekking with a friend but decided to turn back because of heavy snowfall.

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