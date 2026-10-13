Nepal Airlines bars power bank brand on flights

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Rediff article on how to prevent power bank fires on flights, While on the subject, do read thisarticle on how to prevent power bank fires on flights, here

Nepal Airlines on Tuesday urged passengers travelling between Nepal and India not to carry a specific type of power bank.In a statement, the airline said passengers travelling between Nepal and India are not allowed to carry the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank either in cabin/hand baggage, check-in baggage or cargo on flights operating within India or to or from India.The development comes days after a passenger's power bank kept on the overhead bin of an IndiGo plane caught fire.The aircraft, operating flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai on Sunday, was carrying around 180 passengers and seven crew members. The cabin crew responded promptly and brought the situation under control.