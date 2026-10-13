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Married woman checks in at Lucknow hotel with partner, falls to death

Tue, 13 October 2026
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A 24-year-old married woman died after falling from a hotel room in Lucknow, following which police registered a murder case and launched a search for the accused, who allegedly fled the building, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Celestial Manor Hotel in the Omaxe New Hazratganj area under the Sushant Golf City police station on Monday evening. The woman, identified as Samreen, had checked into the room number with the accused, Avneesh Jaiswal alias Dev, police said.

According to the police, the hotel's security in-charge informed them around 6.30 pm that the woman had fallen from the room. A police field unit reached the spot, collected evidence and documented the scene through photography and videography before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the man accompanying Samreen left the hotel after the incident, taking a motorcycle from the basement. CCTV footage from the hotel has been secured, and investigators are examining electronic, scientific and documentary evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The accused, a native of Sultanpur district, runs a motorcycle repair and spare parts shop along with his family here.

He is currently absconding, and police have formed two teams to trace and arrest him, officials said.

According to officials, Samreen was married and was undergoing divorce proceedings with her husband. The circumstances surrounding her relationship with the accused and the alleged dispute over marriage are among the aspects being examined.

In her complaint to the police, Samreen's sister, Sheeba Khan, alleged that Avneesh Jaiswal alias Dev had brought her sister to the hotel from the Akbari Gate area and pushed her to her death amid a dispute over marriage (with her husband)

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder, at the Sushant Golf City police station, officials said.

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