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Mamitha Baiju To Make Telugu Debut In Jai Hanuman?

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Mamitha Baiju in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Mamitha Baiju in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Mamitha Baiju, who is riding high on the back-to-back successes of Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, could possibly be one of the busiest actresses in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. And if rumours are to be believed, she is reportedly planning to make her Telugu cinema debut soon.

According to media reports, she has been approached to play the female lead in Prashanth Varma's Jai Hanuman, the much-hyped sequel to the 2024 Telugu fantasy blockbuster HanuMan. However, neither the actress nor the makers have not officially confirmed her casting yet.

Teja Sajja, the lead actor of HanuMan, is reprising his role in the sequel, which promises to be bigger in scale and budget, with Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty playing Lord Hanuman. Rana Daggubati is also said to have a crucial role in the film.

Meanwhile, Mamitha's latest film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing Lokah: Chapter One - Chandra

The light-hearted romcom, directed by Gireesh A D and co-starring Nivin Pauly, recently premiered on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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