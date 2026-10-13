Madhuri Dixit's Husband Didn't Know Who Salman, Shah Rukh Were!

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Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene. Photo Courtesy: @drneneofficial/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Sriram Nene revealed he had no idea who Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were before his wedding.



In a chat with Farah Khan for her vlog on YouTube, Nene even admitted that he had no idea who Madhuri, India's dhak dhak girl, was.



'I was in Los Angeles and did not speak Hindi. I used to speak in Marathi,' Dr Nene explains to Farah in the video.



'I grew up on George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Star Wars. I didn't watch Hindi films.'



Dr Nene then spilt the beans on the famous love story.



'We dated for three months and just hit it off. About three months later, I proposed to her. We kept it secret and later got married at Madhuri's brother's house in the US,' Dr Nene shared.



Madhuri and Sriram wed on October 17, 1999.



During their reception in Mumbai, the who's who of Bollywood was invited but Dr Nene didn't know any of them, except Amitabh Bachchan.



'I didn't know anyone from the film industry then. It was like Prom King -- you just waved at everyone! The only one person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen his film, Amar Akbar Anthony,' Dr Nene said.



--REDIFF MOVIES