Two FIRs have been registered against opposition leaders in Delhi following their 'March for Democracy' to the Supreme Court on Monday. The protest, which included prominent INDIA bloc leaders, was held against Chief Election...
'My daughter was raped and killed, but CBI and the double engine government failed to find any accused.'
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday near Jantar Mantar while attempting to protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Other CJP members were also held...
With the anti-Gyanesh Kumar campaign, Rahul Gandhi is showing he is determined to not let anyone else claim credit for what follows, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.