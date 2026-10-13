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LIVE! UPI charges on merchant to be implemented after Diwali
LIVE! UPI charges on merchant to be implemented after Diwali

FIRs filed over INDIA bloc's Supreme Court march
FIRs filed over INDIA bloc's Supreme Court march

Two FIRs have been registered against opposition leaders in Delhi following their 'March for Democracy' to the Supreme Court on Monday. The protest, which included prominent INDIA bloc leaders, was held against Chief Election...

'I Fight Till I Get Justice'
'I Fight Till I Get Justice'

'My daughter was raped and killed, but CBI and the double engine government failed to find any accused.'

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach Jantar Mantar, detained
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach Jantar Mantar, detained

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday near Jantar Mantar while attempting to protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Other CJP members were also held...

Rahul Gandhi's Congress Janta Party
Rahul Gandhi's Congress Janta Party

With the anti-Gyanesh Kumar campaign, Rahul Gandhi is showing he is determined to not let anyone else claim credit for what follows, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.