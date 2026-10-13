King's New Teaser To Drop On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday?

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Shah Rukh Khan in King





If the new teaser does arrive on November 2, as speculated, we hope it is not just about showing off the action scenes and it reveals more about the film's premise and gives us a better look at the rest of the cast.



King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who gave SRK a much-needed blockbuster with Pathaan in 2023.





Apart from SRK, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat.





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action thriller,, is set to release on December 24.With just over two months to go, fans are expecting the promotions to kick off in full swing soon. Now, with the superstar turning 61 on November 2, certain media reports claim that he is planning a special treat for his fans in the form of a new teaser forThe previous promos offered a glimpse of SRK's pepper-haired bad boy persona and some stylishly-executed action sequences.