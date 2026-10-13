Is Salman Khan still a virgin? He says...

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Courtesy, Karan Johar on Instagram





-- Rediff News

A question from when Salman Khan appeared in the first episode of Season 4 of, 'Are you a virgin?', and the star's response, went viral before the word itself went viral.And now, five seasons later, whenreturns for what Johar insists is its final season with Salman Khan again the opening guest, the question resurfaces on the show. Incidentally, this will be the actor's third appearance on Karan Johar's show.Then, Salman had deadpanned his reply, claiming he was a virgin and he was saving himself for his future bride.In the promo for season 9 which dropped on Tuesday, Johar revisits the famous question.So what is Salman Khan's answer this time, is he still saving himself for someone special?While the promo doesn't spill the beans, you will know the answer when the first episode airs tomorrow.Johar posted on Instagram, "Brewing our final Koffee. Catch the first episode of the last season tomorrow at 7 PM, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."