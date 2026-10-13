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IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air cancel flights to and from cities in Saudi Arabia

Tue, 13 October 2026
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Indian Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, have suspended flights to and from various cities in Saudi Arabia until Saturday, in light of the ongoing tensions and recent attacks which have endangered the airspace. 

In a post on X, IndiGo, in its travel advisory, announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until Saturday, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia. 

The carrier advised customers to check flight status on the official website to stay updated, while assuring that consumer safety and well-being remain a top priority. 

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