Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indian Navy to commission indigenous multi-purpose warship Samarthak

Tue, 13 October 2026
Share:
21:14
image
Indigenous multi-purpose warship Samarthak, endowed with weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in challenging maritime environment, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 16, officials said on Tuesday.

The commissioning will mark another significant milestone in India's drive towards defence self-reliance and the vessel will form an 'important component of the Navy's future and ideal 'utility' ship for strategically important operations', the defence ministry said.

Samarthak will be commissioned at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.

Built by Larsen and Toubro under the government's Make in India initiative, the warship is the first of four multi-purpose vessels being inducted into the Indian Navy. 

"Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol, Samarthak is also capable of undertaking low intensity maritime operations (LIMO), target deployment and trials platform, unmanned/autonomous system mothership, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), conversion to a limited hospital ship and fighting for salvage operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The warship's integrated combat suite combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in the challenging maritime environment, it said.

The crest of Samarthak features the formidable Indian elephant emerging from the waves, symbolising strength, intelligence and agility. The ship's motto is -- 'Vijayarthama Eknishtatha' - 'Victory is Our Sole Aim', the statement said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash
LIVE! Congress forms panel to probe Lucknow office clash

Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar
Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has refuted claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during a protest march in Delhi, clarifying that Gandhi was concerned for his safety. This comes after a viral video sparked a political slugfest...

Union minister resigns, triggers cabinet reshuffle buzz
Union minister resigns, triggers cabinet reshuffle buzz

Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned from the Modi government and his Rajya Sabha membership on Tuesday, stating his intention to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections. His resignation...

Absence from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion: EC to HC
Absence from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion: EC to HC

The Election Commission of India clarified to the Bombay High Court that the absence of a voter's name from a draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll does not equate to deletion, as SIR is a fresh preparation of the electoral roll....

SC to hear plea challenging law granting immunity to CEC
SC to hear plea challenging law granting immunity to CEC

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging Section 16 of the 2023 election law, which grants immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners from civil and criminal proceedings for actions taken in...